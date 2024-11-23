Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $363,050.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $363,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,342.40. The trade was a 12.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.83. 1,758,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,533. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $76.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

