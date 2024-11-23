Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Director Sells $745,000.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) Director Gloria C. Larson sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,079.50. This represents a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.83. 1,758,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,533. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Unum Group by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

