Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-815 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.88 million. Universal Technical Institute also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.930-1.010 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $25.38 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

