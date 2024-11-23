Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Up 18.2% – What’s Next?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 596,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 137,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

