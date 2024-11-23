UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UMBF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.00. 339,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $128.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,196.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,106.76. This represents a 0.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 854 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $105,366.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,058.64. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,303 shares of company stock worth $5,830,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

