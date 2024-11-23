Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.42 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.
Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
