Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Twin Disc Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.42 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twin Disc Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Twin Disc by 1,037.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

