Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.60 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.68), with a volume of 581,618 shares changing hands.
Tungsten Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £69.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.60.
Tungsten Company Profile
Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.
