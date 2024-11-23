TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 9,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 21,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.
TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.
TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF
About TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF
The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.