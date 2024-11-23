TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 9,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 21,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

About TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:DIVZ Free Report ) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,316 shares during the period. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF makes up about 9.9% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 83.83% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF worth $60,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

