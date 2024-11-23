Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

TCOM opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

