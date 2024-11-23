Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Trevena Stock Down 4.4 %

TRVN stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -23.04 EPS for the current year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

