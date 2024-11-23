Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80 and traded as low as C$1.78. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 26,639 shares changing hands.
TRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.30 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$1.75.
Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The firm had revenue of C$736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$758.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.
About Transat A.T.
Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.
