Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Shares Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Topcon Trading Down 10.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.55 million for the quarter. Topcon had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

