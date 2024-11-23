Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 60.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,673 shares of company stock valued at $19,684,387. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,067,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL opened at $157.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.94. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

