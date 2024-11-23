Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and traded as low as $3.58. Tilly’s shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 29,134 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $117.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 230.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

