Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CAVA opened at $144.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.85 and a beta of 3.23. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAVA shares. Barclays increased their target price on CAVA Group from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,196,122.70. The trade was a 22.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,543,534. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

