Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $162.98 and a 52 week high of $203.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

