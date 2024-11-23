The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $11.30. The9 shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 163,051 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut The9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The9 Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The9 stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.18% of The9 worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

Featured Articles

