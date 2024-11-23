The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.