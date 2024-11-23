The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,090

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 970 ($12.16) to GBX 1,090 ($13.66) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Sage Group from £135 ($169.24) to £145 ($181.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.30) to GBX 1,250 ($15.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,481.67 ($43.65).

SGE stock opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4,913.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 954.20 ($11.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,320 ($16.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,029.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,052.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,692.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($15.92), for a total transaction of £889,000 ($1,114,454.06). Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

