The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

KO stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

