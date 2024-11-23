The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Director Desiree Gruber Sells 14,663 Shares

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) Director Desiree Gruber sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $21,994.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,271. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

SKIN stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 19.7% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 99,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

