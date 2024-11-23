Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.97 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 164.80 ($2.07). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.07), with a volume of 923,942 shares changing hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,385.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.