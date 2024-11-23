Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.45. 465,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,489,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $30,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,309 shares in the company, valued at $560,692.44. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The trade was a 11.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $143,565. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,267,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,436 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,665 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $15,801,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,291,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

