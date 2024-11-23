Teekay (NYSE:TK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 425,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 679,386 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Teekay’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Teekay by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 58,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 165.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 78,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 48,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Teekay in the third quarter valued at $531,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

