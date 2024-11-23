Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 5,385 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,971,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,079,000 after buying an additional 361,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after acquiring an additional 138,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,879,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,007,000 after acquiring an additional 198,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $39.45 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

