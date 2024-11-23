Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEUR opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.