Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $181.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $94.54 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upped their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

