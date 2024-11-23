Stonebrook Private Inc. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $933,978. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.82 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

