Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 4,065,314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,610,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,586,000 after buying an additional 2,507,744 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

