Stonebrook Private Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,730,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 186,057 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 736,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 386,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 267,655 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 365,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.