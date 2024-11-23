Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading 4.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 439,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,877,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.80 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $319.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 13,734,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after buying an additional 4,460,668 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $8,994,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 286.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,950 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $2,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,900 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

