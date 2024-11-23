Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Steppe Gold Trading Up 5.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.
About Steppe Gold
Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
