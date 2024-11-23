Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

SWK opened at $89.25 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

