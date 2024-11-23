Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,164,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,368,000 after acquiring an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.62.

SPT stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $34,520.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,226.06. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $44,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,821.44. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,351 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

