SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 9.6% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $79,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,600,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $610.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $463.89 and a 1 year high of $611.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

