SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Reduced by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 620,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $70.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

