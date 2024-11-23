SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $2.10. SPAR Group shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 230,070 shares.
SPAR Group Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.
In related news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 21,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $51,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,126.10. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,540 shares of company stock worth $827,417. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
