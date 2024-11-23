SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $2.10. SPAR Group shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 230,070 shares.

SPAR Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 21,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $51,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,126.10. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,540 shares of company stock worth $827,417. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

SPAR Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPAR Group by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

