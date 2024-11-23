Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) SVP Sells $527,000.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Young sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,239.40. This trade represents a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eric Young also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Eric Young sold 112,020 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $1,181,811.00.
NYSE SNAP opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
