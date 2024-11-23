SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $443.00 and last traded at $430.00. Approximately 2,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.85.

SMC Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.72.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Featured Stories

