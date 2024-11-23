SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $47.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

NYSE:SM opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 108.7% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 80,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $889,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

