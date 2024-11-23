Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,221,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,191,452 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $744.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 563.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.