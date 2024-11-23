Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.20 and last traded at C$19.20. Approximately 1,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.51.

Silex Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.65.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

