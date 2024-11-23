Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

