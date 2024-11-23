Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.35. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £316.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6,610.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.21.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £37,772 ($47,351.13). Also, insider Bruce Marsh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($46,634.07). Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

