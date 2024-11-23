Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Williams Trading boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $921.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.56. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 726.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

