Shell (LON:SHEL) Shares Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,601 ($32.61) and last traded at GBX 2,597 ($32.56). 6,364,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 17,311,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,551 ($31.98).
SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.62) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,400 ($42.62).
Shell Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,883.72%.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
