ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.39.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This represents a 33.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,644 shares of company stock valued at $19,381,744. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $1,060.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $948.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $834.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,064.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

