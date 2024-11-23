Sempra (NYSE:SRE) VP Trevor I. Mihalik Sells 23,713 Shares

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,677.10. This trade represents a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sempra Trading Down 0.4 %

Sempra stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Sempra by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 11.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Sempra by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

