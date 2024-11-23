Selectis Health (OTCMKTS: GBCS) Terminates Relationship with Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Selectis Health, Inc. announced in a recent SEC filing on November 20, 2024, that its independent registered public accounting firm, Marcum LLP, has terminated its relationship with the company as its independent auditors. Since Marcum LLP’s appointment in 2022 until the current period, there were no disagreements between the firm and Selectis Health on matters related to accounting principles, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope and procedures. These disagreements, if unresolved, could have led Marcum LLP to reference the issues in its reports on the company’s financial statements. Additionally, there were no reportable events under Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K during this period.

Get alerts:

Marcum LLP issued audit reports for Selectis Health’s financial statements for the years ending December 31, 2023, and 2022. These reports included an explanatory paragraph addressing the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

Selectis Health has provided Marcum LLP with the necessary disclosures, and an attached exhibit in the filing includes Marcum LLP’s letter dated November 22, 2024, confirming agreement with the statements made by the company. As of the date of the filing, Selectis Health has not yet engaged a new independent registered public accounting firm.

The filing also stated that there were no financial statements of businesses acquired, pro forma financial information, or shell company transactions to report. The only exhibit included in the filing was the letter from Marcum LLP pursuant to Item 304(a)(1) of Regulation S-K.

The SEC filing was signed by Adam Desmond, the CEO of Selectis Health, on November 22, 2024.

This termination of the relationship with Marcum LLP marks a notable change for Selectis Health in its financial reporting and auditing processes.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Selectis Health’s 8K filing here.

About Selectis Health

(Get Free Report)

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

Recommended Stories