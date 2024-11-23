Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 222.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.07 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 25.93%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

